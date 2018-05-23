Congress names Digvijaya as party’s Madhya Pradesh panel chief

The Congress on Tuesday appointed party leader Digvijaya Singh as the chief of the party’s coordination committee in election-bound Madhya Pradesh. (Express photo) The Congress on Tuesday appointed party leader Digvijaya Singh as the chief of the party’s coordination committee in election-bound Madhya Pradesh. (Express photo)

The Congress on Tuesday appointed party leader Digvijaya Singh as the chief of the party’s coordination committee in election-bound Madhya Pradesh. The decision came a month after Kamal Nath was named as the president of the state unit and the reins of campaign was given to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also continued with his approach of making piece-meal changes in the AICC secretariat. He replaced Sushil Kumar Shinde as the AICC general secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh with former Rajya Sabha MP Rajni Patil. Former UP MLA Nadeem Javed was appointed as chairman of the AICC minority department, replacing Khurshid Ahmed Saiyed. The Congress is yet to appoint an AICC in charge for Haryana to replace Kamal Nath.

