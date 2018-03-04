Congress must take blame for this result, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed Congress’s “failure” and CPM’s “surrender” for BJP’s win in Tripura. She stated that had Congress got into a proposed electoral understanding with Trinamool Congress and other hill parties, BJP would not have won in the state.

She also expressed surprise that CPM did not protest or register complaints against “malpractices” by the BJP.

Speaking at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said, “Instead of terming it BJP’s victory, I would term it failure on behalf of Congress and CPM surrendering itself. They (BJP) did not win in Meghalaya, because there was resistance.”

“Congress must take the blame for this (result). They are the ones who provided oxygen to the BJP. I had personally offered to create a common platform to combat BJP, but they rejected my offer,” said Banerjee.

“I personally requested Rahul to come onboard and let the Congress, Trinamool and tribal parties fight together. I had even suggested possible seat adjustments. We were ready to contest on 14 seats, Congress could have fought 30, leaving 16 seats for the hill parties. This would have been a good platform to fight the BJP. It is their total negligence. I don’t know on whose advice they rejected my offer. Now look where they stand,” she added.

Banerjee, however, added, “The game is not so easy. They (BJP) will not win in Karnataka. They recently lost the bypolls in Rajasthan. Bengal and Odisha are distant dreams. I am still of the opinion that BJP will face devastation in 2019.”

