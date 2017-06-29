Congress, Muslim League leaders to attend RSS event in Kerala

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Representational image). Express archive. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Representational image). Express archive.

The leaders of parties such as Congress, Muslim League, and CPI, that are opposed to the RSS’ ideology, will attend an event organised by RSS weekly ‘Organiser’ on violence in Kannur district in Kerala.

“Barring ruling CPI(M), the leaders of all major parties in Kerala including state Congress president M M Hassan, Muslim League leader M K Muneer and Kerala Congress chairman P C Thomas have accepted our invitation for the conference,” Organiser editor Prafulla Ketkar claimed.

The conference will be held in Calicut on July 1. It is being organised at a time when numerous incidents of violence between workers of RSS and CPI(M) have been reported from Kannur.

“The sole aim of organising this conference titled ‘In Search of Peace’, is to bring all political ideologies on one platform for sake of peace in Kannur,” Ketkar told PTI.

He further said that the magazine has extended an invitation to all parties and other political outfits in the state including those which do not subscribe to their (RSS) ideology for this initiative to bring peace in Kannur.

He said BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will also attend the conference and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta will chair the political dialogue.

Journalist M D Nalapat will chair the media session at the conference, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App