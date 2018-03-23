Please remove GST on langar at Golden Temple: Congress MP urges PM Narendra Modi

“The imposition of the GST on langar items at the Golden Temple is onerous and burdensome. The doors of the Golden Temple are open to members of all religious communities and lakhs of devotees are provided langar on a daily basis.” “The imposition of the GST on langar items at the Golden Temple is onerous and burdensome. The doors of the Golden Temple are open to members of all religious communities and lakhs of devotees are provided langar on a daily basis.”

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding revocation of the GST on purchases made for langar/prasad at the Golden Temple, Durgiani Mandir and Ram Tirath temple in Punjab.

His appeal on Thursday, came after the Punjab government decided on Wednesday to waive its share of the GST imposed on purchases made for langar (community kitchen) at the Golden Temple.



“The people of Punjab have significantly contributed to the process of nation building, ranging from agriculture to national security. The imposition of the GST on langar items at the Golden Temple is an unnecessary burden that must be rescinded forthwith,” he wrote in the letter.

