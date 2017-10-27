Congress MP says Donald Trump should act against CM Shivraj Chouhan, BJP minister threatens legal action

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assertion that the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than those in the US has touched off a political storm with state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh warning of legal action against MP Congress chief Arun Yadav for requesting the US President to act against Chouhan.

In two tweets, the Congress leader accused Chouhan of insulting the US on its soil and, while seeking revocation of his diplomatic visa, requested Donald Trump to register a case under US laws against him.

Chouhan, who is on a visit to the US to attract investment, said two days ago that he found the roads in his state better than those in Washington DC. He was ridiculed on social media and was slammed by the Opposition.

Yadav went a step ahead and sought legal action against Chouhan for allegedly not following diplomatic protocol. The Home Minister shot back on Thursday accusing the Congress of shaming the country and alleged that it had demanded that Narendra Modi (then Gujarat Chief Minister) be denied US visa. “You know what happened,” he

said. “If Yadav’s comments violate the law, the government will think of legal action against him.”

He wondered if Yadav’s comments amount to sedition. He claimed the CM had said that “new roads in MP are world class, not every road”.

Yadav had tweeted: “Shivraj ji ne America ka usi ki jameen par badtar sadkon ko lekar apman kiya hai. Mr Trump aap inke virudha apne kanuno ke tehat prakaran darj kare (By criticising the US roads, Shivrajji has insulted the country on its soil. Mr Trump you should file a case against him under your laws.)”

US consul general Edgard Kagan, who was in Bhopal, refused to join issue with the Chief Ministyer, saying he would not compare roads in MP to those in the US. In a diplomatic comment, he said every country has some roads that need work.

