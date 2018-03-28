Congress MP remark triggers Lok Sabha face-off

Kharge told the media later that the AIADMK demonstration had been sponsored by the government so that the no-confidence motion was not taken up. (Express Photo) Kharge told the media later that the AIADMK demonstration had been sponsored by the government so that the no-confidence motion was not taken up. (Express Photo)

Members of the AIADMK and Congress got into a verbal fight as soon as Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday.

Some members from the AIADMK, provoked by a remark by Congress member K C Venugopal, were seen advancing aggressively towards him and party floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD and Left members promptly formed a human wall to prevent them from moving forward, thereby averting a physical showdown.

What triggered the sudden turn of events was a reported remark by Venugopal that the AIADMK sloganeering in the Well over the Cauvery water distribution issue was a result of a “match-fixing” between the party and the BJP so that the House could not take up the no-confidence motion.

The Congress, Trinamool and the CPM, which had been earlier backing the TDP and the YSR Congress’s notices for moving a no-confidence motion, had Tuesday given the notices themselves. Congress members had also brought blue placards, each with a different number. Opposition members held them afloat to demonstrate to the Speaker that the notices had the support of 99 members. Some 15 members of the AIADMK and Dharam Vira Gandhi of the Aam Adami Party were in the Well, raising slogans.

Speaking through the din, Kharge said the Opposition wanted to move a motion for a no-confidence and had the support of over 50 members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who spoke next, said the government was ready for a debate and had been appealing to the Opposition for a fortnight to ensure order.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan observed that as through the last one week, the House was not in order and, therefore, even while she was duty-bound to do so, she could not take up the notices. Thereafter, she adjourned the House for the day.

Just as AIADMK members were retreating from the Well, Venugopal made the remark. Some AIADMK members came charging towards Venugopal, who was in the second row of the Opposition benches. Sonia Gandhi, who was standing in the first row next to Kharge, intervened and was seen talking to Venugopal. In the meantime, AIADMK members got closer. Congress members came rushing to stand in front of Sonia and Kharge. Members of other parties also intervened and with a great deal of persuasion, managed to send the AIADMK group away.

Kharge told the media later that the AIADMK demonstration had been sponsored by the government so that the no-confidence motion was not taken up.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App