Congress moves EC against Sakshi Maharaj, BJP

MP Sakshi Maharaj (File/Express) MP Sakshi Maharaj (File/Express)

The Congress on Saturday approached the Election Commission (EC) demanding action against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his alleged anti-Muslim remarks. Maharaj had blamed the Muslims for the rise in population, saying that they believe in “four wives and 40 children”.

In a petition to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, the Congress called the MP’s remarks a “communal statement” and argued that the comments were in violation of the model code of conduct and punishable in law.

“The entire statement made by Sakshi Maharaj made be perused and appropriate action may be taken against him and the Bharatiya Janata Party in this regard, in view of the nature of the offending statement,” the petition by Congress legal department secretary K C Mittal said. The Congress has also attached a video clipping of the BJP MP’s purported statement with its petition.

The Congress referred to the recent Supreme Court judgment holding that any appeal for votes on the ground of “religion, race, caste, community or language” amounted to “corrupt practice” under the election law provision.

“The Election Commission must have taken a note of the recent decision of the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered on January 2 in which the court has categorically held that elections to the state legislature or Parliament or any other body must be secular in both outlook and practice and any appeal in the name of religion, caste community and language is impermissible under the Representation of People Act, 1951.”

“Since the election process in five states has already commenced on the announcement made by the EC, it is necessary that the EC issues necessary instruction and orders to all the CEOs and DEOs and other electoral officers and authorities in five states to ensure that during the election campaign no such appeal is made in contradiction of the (Supreme Court) judgment and instructions issued by the EC,” the petition said.

It said “any violation should be dealt with firmly and effectively and immediate necessary action should be taken against all persons violating the law.”