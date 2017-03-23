Congress motion on Goa admitted in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien on Wednesday informed the House that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s substantive motion on the conduct of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha has been admitted but certain “procedural formalities” have to be completed first before a discussion can take place on it. “Yes, you have given notice…that has been admitted. But there are some more procedural formalities which are to be fulfilled,” Kurien said. He added that the decision on it will be conveyed “as early as possible”.

The decision may relate to rules under which a discussion will be allowed, and who would reply to such a debate. Alleging “gross violation of constitutional propriety”, Singh said the issue is important and urgency needs to be shown.

Singh had moved the motion following a direction from the Chair after his notice under rule 267, seeking suspension of business to discuss the Governor’s conduct in not inviting the single largest party in Goa to form the government, was rejected.

