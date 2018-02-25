Congress: Modi most expensive chowkidar

Senior Congress leader Kapil (Source: Twitter/@INCIndiaLive) Senior Congress leader Kapil (Source: Twitter/@INCIndiaLive)

Stepping up its offensive against the BJP government over the alleged banking scams, the Congress on Saturday demanded that accountability of the finance ministry, Reserve Bank of India and the management of defaulting banks be fixed in the next 60 days.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he is the “most expensive chowkidar” in the world. “I am surprised that scams are taking place under the watch of the person who has called himself chowkidar… This banking scam is a real loss, it is actual loss. It is not presumptive loss.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App