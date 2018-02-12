Congress attacks Modi for ‘insulting’ predecessors abroad, says PM ‘misusing’ state machinery

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting his predecessors and the country’s achievements during his visits abroad, saying his conduct was “undemocratic”, and “bodes ill for the country”.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the prime minister should not look down upon his predecessors, alleging that he was “misusing” state machinery for his personal promotion during his foreign visits. “His thinking, his mindset is authoritarian. This is undemocratic and it bodes ill for the country. I have said so and I need not repeat that government’s resources have throughout been misused in the past for organising mega event shows,” he said, referring to prime minister’s events abroad such as the ones held in Madison Square in New York or the Wembley Stadium in London.
Sharma had last year also hit out at BJP for criticising Rahul Gandhi’s address in the US. In November 2017, he had said that Congress vice president “raised respect for India abroad” unlike “PM Narendra Modi’s speeches abroad in the early days when he was guilty of insulting India”.
The Congress MP’s sharp reaction came after PM Modi’s just concluded Oman visit. He cited a letter purportedly written by Indian Ambassador to Oman Indra Mani Pandey to Indian businessmen, seeking their support to ensure the success of a mega Indian diaspora event during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Muscat.
According to Sharma, Pandey in the letter, had asked the businessmen to ensure the presence of Indians employed by them at the event.
“The prime minister true to his characteristic style continues to insult history and India’s achievements since independence. He prefers to live in his make-belief world and in the past,” he said.
On Sunday, Modi had targeted Congress, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Oman’s capital. He had said that India’s image had suffered due to a long list of scams in the previous regime and his government worked hard to change the “style of misgovernance”.
Sharma said that PM Modi was using the same allegations, which he did more than four years ago during his campaign for the prime ministerial post. “We condemn what he has said and reject the falsehoods that he has hurled,” he told mediapersons. “Our advice to the Prime Minister is — learn to live in the present, give an account of the present and think about the future of this country,” Sharma said, adding that the present BJP government had failed to deliver on their promises.
With inputs from PTI
- Feb 12, 2018 at 10:35 pmThis is the usual tactic of Pracharak Modi and his ilk. "When a government feels it is doing well, it invariably emphasizes its achievements. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘India Shining’ campaign is a good example. It is only when it does not [have anything to project], that it starts harping on the real or imagined failures of its predecessors. Narendra Modi has been doing this ever since he sensed that his party was headed towards a possible defeat in Gujarat. He has redoubled his efforts since the BJP’s shattering loss of all three by-elections in Rajasthan to the Congress." Looking back at just the last 4 years, Indians have paid a huge price over the foolishness of Modi government.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 10:17 pmAnand Sharma can go on barking, but the caravan of PM Modi marches on. The country must know their history, so that the old misdeeds are not repeated. Therefore, it will be unpardonable, if the Congress scams are forgotten.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 10:31 pmThe worst the cheapest Faku. 2019 bye bye ‘Biggest Joker Party ‘ bye bye.Sham Vaid d’nt be coward by an alias name remember Jay Shah running to the bank Faku’s friend getting the Rafael contract. 2019 a lot more scams will be out paint the town 🍊 enjoy it till you weep the end is a forgone conclusion.Cheap Jack ☕️ man.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 9:59 pmIf mentioning the deeds of all the predecessors seems as an insult is it not an admittance of the misdeeds ?Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 10:18 pmno, it is not. predecessors have done both good deeds and misddeeds. why does not prime minister also acknowledge good deeds of his predecessors? he wants us to believe that INDIA is born only after 2014 elections. we old timers have a lot of memories and all of those are not of the type which prime minister keeps on harping on. he is going to be a predecessor one day.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 10:39 pmAfter all, who will take seriously a master blaster bluffer who has lied through his teeth n-number of times and continues to do so as if he thinks all people of India are fools like blind bhakts.
- Feb 12, 2018 at 10:44 pmFeku doesn't realize that 60 yrs down the line, he may be remembered as perhaps the biggest bluffer that India ever had as its PM and the history texts then may be replete with the historic b ers that his ic government has done.