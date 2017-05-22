Kashmir issue won’t be resolved until BJP changes its ‘Hindu rashtra’ mindset: Congress

On Sunday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that he would ensure complete closure of the Kashmir issue on behalf of the government. (Express File Photo) On Sunday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that he would ensure complete closure of the Kashmir issue on behalf of the government. (Express File Photo)

Reacting to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that the Centre will soon find a “permanent solution” to the Kashmir issue, the Congress Monday said it was the “pet dialogue” of the BJP and that the issue won’t be resolved unless the party changed its “Hindu rashtra mindset”, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar accused the Centre of not doing anything in the last three years to work out a solution for the problems in Kashmir.

“I hope they do but I just cannot believe they will be able to succeed because until fundamentally they change their mindset and not attempt to establish a ‘ Hindu rashtra’ by fair means or foul, they cannot find a solution to Kashmir,” Aiyar was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that instead of finding any solution to Kashmir, the Centre has only aggravated the situation there.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar echoed Aiyar’s views and said the government only spoke about a solution to Kashmir but did not complement it with actions.

“They have two pet dialogues. One, this is age-old problem. They say this regarding everything, be it law and order, border policy or foreign policy. Second, this is condemnable and a befitting reply will be given soon. But they have been unable to do anything in the past three years. At the time of demonetisation also, they said terrorism will end. But gradually, terror activities started again,” Babbar told ANI in an interview.

He also termed the BJP government’s foreign policy, security policy and policy towards Pakistan as a “complete failure”.

Addressing a public event in Sikkim on Sunday, Rajnath Singh said he would ensure complete closure of the Kashmir issue on behalf of the government, and added that “Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat belong to India”. Humari sarkar Kashmir samasya ka sthai samadhan nikalegi (Our government will find a permanent solution to the problems of Kashmir)…Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours.” He added that it was time Islamabad came to a consensus on the matter rather than prolonging it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd