Congress MLAs trying to grab SGPC land, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Monday that Congress MLAs were illegally grabbing land belonging to Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) across Punjab. Sukhbir was in Amritsar to attend a meeting with SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar and other members on this issue on Monday evening. “Since the new government was formed, some Congress MLAs have been trying to take control of SGPC gurdwaras and land in different parts of Punjab. They have taken control of gurdwaras in Bhai Rupa and Maur Kalan villages in Bathinda district. Some other gurdwaras have also come under illegal possession of Congress MLAs,” said Sukhbir.

“These gurdwaras and land are property of SGPC and Sikhs and we will not allow Congress MLAs to take illegal possession of these Gurudwaras. I have asked SGPC to raise this issue with the government and we will take strict action if we don’t get any response,” said Sukhbir. Earlier this month, SGPC president Bandugar had written a letter to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh alleging that more than 300-acres of SGPC land were under threat. Sukhbir also took on the Congress government over alleged irregularities in sand mining contracts.

“The sand mining scam has already been proved in public. The government has done exactly opposite to what our policy was vis-a-vis sand mining. Our basic idea behind sand mining policy was to give the contract to the lowest bidder. Congress has done exactly the opposite by giving the contract to someone who was the highest bidder. It will simply allow the contractor to charge high prices for sand and loot the public. Congress MLAs are behind these contractors,” alleged Sukhbir.

