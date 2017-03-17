Congress MLAs from Jalandhar begin fight against drug menace

TO FULFIL the poll promise of newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh regarding cutting the drug supply lines within a month of coming to power, the newly elected Congress MLAs have already started conducting meetings with local party leaders in their constituencies to have a complete grasp of the problem and inform the Congress high command accordingly when the operation to combat the drug menace begins. They also warned the party men against having any link with people involved in such trade.

It is learnt that all the four Congress MLAs of Jalandhar urban area have asked their supporters and workers to make a list of all those involved in this illegal business.

At Jalandhar West, Congress councillor Sushil Rinku, who got elected for the first time, has already prepared some details about the suspects to hand them over to the police, said party sources.

At Jalandhar Central, Rajinder Beri, too, has told his workers to work hard to weed out the drug menace and also told the Congress workers not to support peddlers if any one comes to them with recommendation (sifarish) as the CM’s agenda on combating the drug menace is very clear. The drug menace was the biggest issue in Punjab polls for all opposition parties, including Congress and AAP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now