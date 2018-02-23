Congress MLA’s daughter killed in gas cylinder blast in Jammu, Mehbooba Mufti expresses condolences

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her condolences with the bereaved family. (Representational photo) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her condolences with the bereaved family. (Representational photo)

The daughter of Kargil MLA Asgar Ali Karbalai succumbed to injuries sustained in a gas cylinder blast in Jammu city on Friday, police said.

Zainab Karbalai suffered 70 per cent burn injuries when a gas cylinder accidentally caught fire and exploded at her residence here on February 10, they added.

She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, officials said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her condolences with the bereaved family.

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Chairman Haji Anayal Ali condoled the demise of Zainab Karbalai.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir expressed sorrow over the death.

