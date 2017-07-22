Congress MLA’s car hits woman; complaint filed

A case has been registered against a Congress MLA based on a complaint from a woman who was allegedly hit by his car last evening, police said. In the complaint, Zain Abba said she tried to confront the persons inside the car after being hit.

The MLA, Abhayachandra Jain came out of the car, pushed her aside and asked her to leave the spot, she alleged. Abba said when she told them that a police complaint would be filed, Jain had replied that he would “take care of it.”

She was later admitted to a private hospital. Denying her allegation, Jain, elected from Moodbidri assembly constituency, said she was not hit by the car, but the side mirror had only brushed against her.

He got down from the car to see if she was hurt and apologised to her. She, however, created a scene there and he left the spot soon as he had to attend a function, he added.

