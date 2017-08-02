Congress MLA Questions Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Drug Drive

Surjit Singh Dhiman. (File/Photo) Surjit Singh Dhiman. (File/Photo)

A day after Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman created a furore in the state by alleging that “chitta” (synthetic drug powder) was still being sold openly in Punjab, an embarrassed Amarinder Singh government went into a damage control mode. By Monday evening, hours after Dhiman reiterated his charge, the CMO intervened to advise him against such statements, and the PPCC media cell put out a statement quoting him where he claimed that his words had been “twisted”. After his meeting with the CM’s representatives, Dhiman also switched off his phone.

The government was left red-faced as Dhiman, a three-time Congress MLA, had chosen a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh in Sunam on Monday to flag the issue of drugs vociferously.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had sworn an oath holding a ‘Gutka’, a small holy book containing hymns from Sikh scriptures, before Assembly polls to eradicate menace of drugs from the state in four weeks. Later, he had claimed to have “broken the back of drug trade in the state”. But Dhiman’s remarks exposed the government to opposition criticism. As attacks from AAP, SAD and BJP mounted, Chief Minister’s Office is learnt to have intervened and advised him against such statements. The MLA was summoned to Chandigarh, where he met with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra.

Dhiman would now meet the CM on Wednesday and and is likely to tell Amarinder that his statement was “blown out of proportion” by the media and “distorted”.

As Dhiman travelled to Chandigarh, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee media cell spent the day preparing a denial for the MLA, which was released in the evening claiming his statement was distorted.

Interestingly, before meeting the CM’s representatives, Dhiman had told The Indian Express in the day that he “stood by whatever he said and was ready to face any punishment”.

“I have spoken the truth after hearing the voice of my conscience. If I am punished for speaking the truth, I will face it. I have no issues. I know people of my constituency are with me,” he had said, adding: “I go to every house, every street in my constituency. I have been watching the ‘addas’ of ‘chitta’ myself for last two months. That is why I have spoken the truth.”

While claiming the government was doing its bit, he had alleged, “Kutahi prashashan vallon hai… Saara police da system same chal reha hai. Koi ferbadal nahi hoya. Saanjhdaari hai, nashe bech rahe ne. hun tussi kujh vi samajh lavo (the administration has been found wanting in checking the menace…Entire police system is the same as during the Akali regime. There has been no change. There is a nexus and drugs are being sold. Now, you are free to interpret this).”

Earlier in the day, the Congress MLA had also called for mass shuffling of officials from top to bottom in the police department to eradicate drugs from the state.

“Punjab police de vich, upron lai ke thalle tak, ferbadal karan di lod hain. Pher chahe thal pai jave (A rejig in Punjab Police is required from top to bottom. Then, may be, the menace can be checked.)”

But in the same breath, he had praised the CM, adding: “I have been with Captain, will always be with Captain. CM sahib kalla kalla vaada poora karan lagge hoye ne. Par haalaat maare ne. (CM sahib is working overtime to fulfil each and every promise. But the situation is bad). No finances are, however, required for routing out drugs. It is the weakness of administration. Government can only give directions.”

About speaking out openly about the problem, he had said: “Main sirf apni chinta jahir kiti. Main bahut dukhi si. Jithe mauka mileya bol ditta (I only expressed my worry. I was very upset. I spoke out when I got a chance.”

This is not the first time Dhiman has left the party embarrassed. Earlier, before elections, he had rejected party ticket given to him on his Facebook wall, forcing the party to intervene.

Words ‘twisted’, remarks quoted ‘out of context’, says Dhiman

In a statement issued by the PPCC media cell, Dhiman was quoted saying his words had been “twisted to give them an unnecessarily negative connotation”. “My remarks had been interpreted out of context. I was concerned about the drugs menace in the state and had described it as a major problem that required collective action from all sections of the society, including other political parties, to wipe it off from Punjab’s soil,” the statement quoted Dhiman as saying. He said the problem was so gigantic that it would be unreasonable to expect the government alone to resolve it.

