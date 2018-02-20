Karnataka Congress MLA apologises in Assembly over assault by son in pub brawl

- Delhi Chief Secretary 'assault' case LIVE UPDATES: AAP accuses Centre of taking side as MHA seeks report from LG
- India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I
- Photos: Taimur Ali Khan's day out with momma Kareena Kapoor Khan is his best weekend activity
Ruling Congress MLA N A Haris on Tuesday apologised to the state legislative Assembly about his son’s involvement in an assault case at an upscale pub-cum-restaurant that has stirred a huge political row. Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of Haris, has been booked for attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting one Vidwat at the pub-cum-restaurant in Bengaluru on Saturday night.
He surrendered before police on Monday and is now in police custody. “Sometimes, due to some circumstances, incidents such as these happen. I tender my apologies if the incident has affected the pride of the House and honourable members,” he said in the Assembly.
Read | Congress MLA Haris’ son surrenders
A red-faced Congress had expelled Nalapad from the party for six years after the incident triggered a political backlash with the BJP and JD(S) accusing the state government of trying to protect him. Nalapad was the Bengaluru District Youth Congress general secretary.
Read | Karnataka Youth Congress general secretary suspended for six years for alleged role
To opposition BJP leader Jagadish Shettar’s charge that there was a delay of 40 hours before Nalapad surrendered, Haris said he would have asked his son to surrender immediately, but could not because he was not reachable. “He did so (surrender) after I chided him and wanted to punish him. But, when I found him, I asked him to surrender as a law-abiding member of the House,” he said.
Haris said he did not put any pressure on the state government. He also tendered apologies for the attack on the media outside the Cubbon Park police station allegedly by Nalapad’s supporters when came for surrender. He said nobody, including the members of the Assembly, was above law and wrongdoers must be punished, but appealed to all to stay away from political mud-slinging in the light of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Shettar asked the home minister to take measures to avoid such ugly incidents from happening at sensitive upscale restaurant-cum-pubs situated at UB City.
In his reply, home minister Ramalinga Reddy said a police official has been suspended for not taking appropriate action against the accused. Police have booked a case against Nalapad under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Police had earlier booked Nalapad under the IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 and 144 (unlawful assembly), 146 and 147 (rioting), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), he said. Police had registered an FIR regarding the attack on media persons, he said.
During the brawl, Reddy said Vidwat was assaulted and his head smashed with a liquor bottle. Nalapad and his friends had also visited the hospital where Vidwat was admitted following the incident, and threatened him, Reddy said. Vidwat is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 20, 2018 at 6:04 pmYou brought him up that way: to believe in his appa superiority because he was born to a nEta. He's 26 years or so old and already notorious for gUnDAgardi: did you never stop to teach him manners ?Reply
- Feb 20, 2018 at 5:29 pmSiddu Govt has been shamed by this bloke,both Father and son should be sacked from the Party.That some supporters(rowdies) Of Nalapad went on to create a ruckus before the PS was plain unacceptable.Muslims are out there to shame Every decent human bieng by there actions.What Nalapad is guilty and factual deserves him to be in jail for atleast 7 years.BJP is rightly using the issue to call it Minority appea t.Why not when you are in a Battle with a Tough Siddu u use all weapons at your disposal.I see nothing wrong ,the blame for Shah bringing in the communal angle lies on the Actions of NalapadReply
- Feb 20, 2018 at 5:23 pmThis is a good example set by this MLA , though some large financial compensation will also be required considering the heinous nature of the attack. It also highlights how quickly the Congress takes action if there is wrong doing. The examples at higher level, such as Ashok Chavan, Pawan Bansal, Mani Aiyar and Ashwani Kumar illustrate this. The BJP as a major party has yet to prove that it is willing to take action against its own who deliver hate speeches, rioters and those who provide assistance to fugitives like LaMo.Reply