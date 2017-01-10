Congress MLA held in sexual harassment case; sent in police remand

Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore who is charged of sexually harassing a woman was arrested on Tuesday. Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore who is charged of sexually harassing a woman was arrested on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, was arrested on Tuesday and produced in a local court which remanded him in police custody till January 12. Police said Gore, MLA from Satara district, who was booked in November last year after a woman had filed a police complaint alleging he was harassing her by sending lewd and vulgar messages and seeking sexual favours, surrendered before police this morning, following which he was formally arrested.

“After he produced himself in the police station today, we arrested him in the case. Thereafter, he was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till January 12,” said an inspector attached to Satara City police station.

The Bombay High Court on Monday had rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of the legislator. Police had said that Gore had “absconded” from the MLA hostel in Mumbai after the HC rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Gore represents Man assembly constituency in Satara district. A case had been registered against him under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

The complainant, who organised skill-development programmes in the district, had met Jaykumar Gore in connection with some work. However, Gore had allegedly began to send her vulgar messages, photos and sought sexual favours, police said.