Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Ram Singh Yadav, passes away at 74

Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav, known as 'Dadaji' among his supporters, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning

By: PTI | Shivpuri | Published:October 18, 2017 8:32 pm
Ram Singh Yadav suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital in Gwalior, where he breathed his last.
Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 74.

The legislator is survived by his wife and two children. Yadav was the MLA from Kolaras Vidhan Sabha seat in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

The MLA suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital in Gwalior, where he breathed his last, said district Congress spokesman Harveer Singh Raghuwanshi.

Yadav, popularly known as “Dadaji” among his supporters, was also the Shivpuri district Congress president. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, leader of opposition Ajay Singh and Pradesh Congress Committee president Arun Yadav condoled the death of the MLA.

