Congress MLA encroached panchayat land, will take up issue with NGT: Sukhpal Singh Khaira

MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo

THE LEADER of Opposition (LOP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sukhpal Singh Khaira Monday said he would take up the issue of alleged encroachment of Panchayat land by Congress MLA with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other authorities concerned. He alleged that Congress MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki had not only indulged in the illegal encroachment but also has been releasing untreated waste from his food milk plant and in illegal mining on the same land. He added that he will also raise the matter in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha session.

He also urged Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to fulfil his promise of zero tolerance to corruption and take strict legal action against the MLA. “In case the CM fails to take appropriate action, I will be left with no option but to stage a dharna,” he added.

Khaira alleged that some residents of Ghug Shor village, west block, Jalandhar, made a complaint to him against the Congress MLA from Khadoor Sahib about the encroached panchayat land (five acres) adjoining his milk plant, KF Food and Milk Plant.

“I visited the village and found that family members of MLA Sikki illegally possess the said plot belonging to the gram panchayat. Also, the milk plant is releasing huge amount of untreated liquid waste into this land. By doing so the company of MLA is violating the norms of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and severely damaging environment around the area. The untreated water has also destroyed hundreds of Eucalyptus trees besides generating foul smell leading to spread of diseases among residents,” claimed Khaira. “Residents of Ghug Shor had given many representations to the Deputy Commissioner, DDPO, BDPO and other authorities but to no avail and finally they petitioned the office of Chief Minister and my office for justice,” said Khaira. He said he would take up the matter with the NGT, PPCB, Secretary Rural Development and the Director Industries (Mining) as well as in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. When The Indian Express contacted Congress MLA Sikki on his cellphone, an aide of his attended and said he was unavailable for comment.

