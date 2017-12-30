Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps woman cop, gets it right back

Congress MLA Asha Kumari slapped lady police constable during Rahul Gandhi’s Shimla Visit on Friday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar Congress MLA Asha Kumari slapped lady police constable during Rahul Gandhi’s Shimla Visit on Friday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar

Senior Congress MLA Asha Kumari, who is also AICC in-charge for Punjab, on Friday allegedly slapped a woman constable on duty, who in turn slapped her back instantly. The incident took place outside the Congress office IN Shimla when Asha Kumari and two other former ministers, Mukesh Agnihotri and Colonel Dhani Lal Shandil (retired), both MLAs, were trying to enter the party office where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to attend a meeting to assess reasons for the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls.

A video clip of the incident has since gone viral.

Rahul later reportedly told Asha Kumari at the meeting, “I am not happy over the incident. I do not approve of it. This is no way, at least not the Congress culture, which stands for Gandhian way of responding to anger with love. Raising hand against anyone is not good and I will not tolerate it,” he said at the meeting.

In response, Asha Kumari said, “The constable was abusing and pushing me, trying to stop me from entering the party office even after I showed her my pass to identify myself. What business she had to abuse or push me? She should have shown restraint. I agree I too should not have lost my temper. I regret this.”

Police later registered an FIR under IPC provisions related to assault on a public servant against the MLA. “I will also lodge an FIR against her,” Asha Kumari said.

