Congress MLA Asha Kumari, booked for slapping woman cop, files counter complaint

Himachal Pradesh Congress leader and MLA Asha Kumari, who was booked under Sections 353 and 332 of the IPC (criminal assault on public servant) for allegedly slapping an on-duty woman constable, filed a counter complaint on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

Kumari in her complaint accused the woman police of repeatedly slapping, manhandling, threatening to kill and stopping her from entering the Congress office during party President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Shimla on Friday.

In her complaint, the MLA also stated that she could not file the complaint on Friday itself as she had to attend an important meeting. The incident took place outside the Congress office in Shimla and a video of Kumari slapping the woman constable, who in turn slapped her back, instantly also went viral.

After learning of the incident, the Congress president disapproved of the MLA’s reaction saying no one has a right to raise hand on someone. “I am not happy at it. This is no way. No one has a right to raise hand against someone, at least not the Congress culture. I will not tolerate indiscipline in the party,” said Gandhi.

After the incident, Kumari, who is also AICC in-charge for Punjab, issued an apology for slapping the lady police. She said, “The constable was abusing and pushing me, trying to stop me from entering the party office even after I showed her pass to identify myself. What business she had to abuse or push me? She should have shown restraint. I agree I too should not have lost my temper. I regret this.”

Blaming the PCC for mismanagement at the party’s office gate, Kumari added, “I can only blame myself for the unsavoury incident. In all my political career of over three decades, I never faced such incident. What to say about today’s kids (young cop), they refuse to even recognise us (senior MLAs). I should almost be of her mother’s age.”

