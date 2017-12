Congress MLA Asha Kumari slapped lady police constable during Rahul Gandhi’s Shimla Visit on Friday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar Congress MLA Asha Kumari slapped lady police constable during Rahul Gandhi’s Shimla Visit on Friday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar

A day after she slapped a woman constable who slapped her back, Congress MLA from Dalhousie, Asha Kumari on Saturday filed a police complaint against the constable, who had already filed an FIR against the MLA after the incident on Friday.

READ REPORT | Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps woman cop, gets it right back

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App