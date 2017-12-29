Watch: Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps woman constable in Shimla, gets it back

Congress MLA Asha Kumari file photo Congress MLA Asha Kumari file photo

In a video grab doing the rounds Friday, Congress MLA Asha Kumari is shown slapping an on-duty woman constable with the latter hitting her back. Kumari was allegedly being stopped by the police from entering party president Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting in Shimla. Asha Kumari, All India Congress Committee secretary and AICC in-charge of Punjab, is a member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Dalhousie.

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

BJP ousted the ruling Congress in the hill state after bagging 44 seats in the total 68 constituencies. Congress managed to secure only 20 seats.

As per reports, Rahul will review the performance of the party workers and seek the probable reasons of the debacle. He is also likely to address the party workers in Shimla on his day-long visit to the hill state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd