Congress members target Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha

Congress members in the Lok Sabha today targeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and pressed for a privilege motion against him over the Lokpal issue. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and another party member K C Venugopal raised the issue of Privilege Notice moved by the latter against Jaitley and pressed Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take a decision.

The Speaker said she will come back to them after Kharge wondered “why are you avoiding it?”

Venugopal said Jaitley had told the House that the Lokpal Bill is with a Standing Committee while the fact is that Parliament has passed it and the President has given his nod as well.

“It is beyond privilege,” he said.

Jaitley was present in the House but did not speak.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said both the Congress leaders are well-versed with the rules governing privilege notices. “In due course it will be taken up.”

