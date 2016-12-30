Congman lodges complaint against party MLA at Akal Takht Sahib

A COMPLAINT was lodged against the Congress MLA from Kapurthala and vice-president of the state unit, Rana Gurjeet Singh, at Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar by Kulwinder Singh Babbal, a Congressman and ticket aspirant from Bholath Assembly constituency, on Thursday. This comes two days after an FIR was filed against Rana Gurjeet Singh.

In the complaint addressed to Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, Babbal mentioned that his Sikh sarup (Sikh ppearance) had been desecrated by removing his turban at the behest of Rana Gurjeet’s men. “During a meeting at Nadala on December 25, where a political issue was being discussed, Rana Gurjeet told his men to insult and humiliate me and then his supporters, including Daljeet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, manhandled me, beat me up and removed my turban. They also held me by my beard and hair and made an attempt on my life. Then, Rana Gurjeet patted them,” said Babbal. “I have come to you to get justice for this insult/humiliation and disrespect to my Sikh sarup,” said Babbal. He also demanded strict action against all the alleged accused.

When contacted, Rana said he did not want to comment.

Already an FIR has been filed against Rana and his supporters by Kapurthala police on December 26 under Section 295(A) (hurting religious sentiments), Section 506 IPC and Arms Act following a complaint by Babbal.

On Wednesday, Rana alleged that the case against him was registered at the behest of state Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia with whom he had a face-off during an Assembly session in 2012. Rana also said that he would fight the case both in court as well as politically and even dared the police to arrest him.