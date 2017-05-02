Congress made false promises on housing for poor, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited Shri Jagannath Temple and started the Shravan Tirth Yatra from the temple on Monday in view of the Gujarat Foundation Day celebration. Javed Raja Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited Shri Jagannath Temple and started the Shravan Tirth Yatra from the temple on Monday in view of the Gujarat Foundation Day celebration. Javed Raja

Accusing Congress of making false promises of providing housing to poor, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said the BJP government achieved the target of constructing more than three lakh houses in urban areas, and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana around two lakh houses would be built in rural areas.

The CM was addressing the beneficiaries of 1,984 houses constructed for low-income group (LIG) and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) at Chandkheda as a part of a series of ‘Gujarat Gaurav Diwas’ celebrations on the state’s 57th foundation day.

“In the past, Congress has given false promises of providing houses to poor and homeless. They even printed and sold fake forms and gave false dreams to them. It even played a joke with women on the day of Raksha Bandhan by making them stand in queues for hours promising houses, but gave nothing. People are intelligent, so do not try to make a fool of them,” he said, referring to Congress’s promise of affordable housing ‘ghar nu ghar’ scheme during the run-up to the 2012 Assembly elections.

Rupani announced that the state government is preparing to construct five lakh houses for low income and EWS people in the coming days. These houses will be priced half of the market rate. Besides, if any individual has taken loan to purchase flat from any private builder than the state government provides 3.50 per cent subsidy.

Till June this year, 500 generic medicine shops will be opened in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, and the target is to open 1,000 such shops by the year-end. At present, 125 such shops have been opened across the state.

