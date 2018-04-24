Congress lost power as they cheated Dalits: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday took a dig at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, saying that the party had lost power in 2014 because they had “cheated Dalits.”

“Dalits had always been important and the biggest reason for Congress’s defeat was that they cheated Dalits,” said the Lok Janshakti Party chief. The LJP is a BJP ally at the Centre.

His comments came just hours after Rahul criticised the Prime Minister for the alleged rise in cases of atrocities on Dalits under Narendra Modi. “May Dalits die, atrocities are inflicted on minorities, may the country burn, may women be raped, Narendra Modi is interested in only becoming the prime minister (again),” Gandhi said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Paswan claimed the Congress chanted slogans of the Dalit and minority, but when the party failed to deliver it led to creation of leaders in different parts of the country like himself in Bihar and Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh.

