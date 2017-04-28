Congress loses office in Gorakhpur, looks for temporary accommodation

Outside the former Congress office in Gorakhpur. Archive Outside the former Congress office in Gorakhpur. Archive

THE CONGRESS is busy hunting for temporary accommodation in Gorakhpur after losing its office in the district followin g a 40-year-long legal battle. The office was vacated on April 4 based on orders passed by a district court last year. The court had ruled in favour of property’s owner Shobhit Agrawal, whose grandfather, Laxman Das, had given about 1,000 square feet area to the Congress district unit nearly 50 years ago. The office was located in the prime Purdilpur area on Cinema Road in Gorakhpur city. “Last year, the lower court ordered them to vacate the premises, which is about 100 square metres of area. They went to the high court, but their appeal was not accepted and thus in a normal course the possession has come to me…,” Agarwal said.

Congress district president, Syed Jamal Ahmed, said the party was now hunting for a temporary accommodation. “On April 4, suddenly with the help of police force, the possession was given to Shobhit Agarwal, the grandson of the person who gave us this place on rent about 50 years ago and a builder,” he said, adding that after he took charge, the rent being paid by the party was Rs 20 per month. The party has now ordered a high-level inquiry by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha into the entire matter.

For the last three weeks now, Congress has been operating without any office in Gorakhpur. State Congress chief Raj Babbar said the party has moved Supreme Court after an appeal against the district court order was not accepted in the high court. “Our office has been there for so many years. Mr Tankha would look into the entire situation. I do not know much, but he would look into the entire case…if there has been any mischief and to know why it happened. At the same time, we have moved an application in the Supreme Court as our appeal in the High Court was not accepted,” said Babbar.

Congress counsel in the district court, Yadunath Tripathi — who has been handling the case since 2003 — said: “It is a 40-year-old tenant versus landlord case and began in 1977, a decade after the office was given to the party on rent by the grandfather of the current landlord. In between, party defaulted on rent, which weakened the case and we lost it in civil as well as district court.” Party sources said the case file has been sent to the state Congress headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday. Tankha, who is currently travelling with Vice-President Hamid Ansari, will be back on April 29.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now