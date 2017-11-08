Congress looted country since Independence: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday alleged that the party is “synonymous with corruption” and has “looted” the country since Independence without thinking for the people.

Addressing a programme at Ganga Market here to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation policy of the Narendra Modi-led central government, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said, “The tradition of the Congress since 1947 was to win election through money power and after getting elected the leaders use to loot public money.”

Rijiju said, “The demonetisation policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a halt in corruption and the Congress leaders are spending sleepless nights since November 8 last year for the black money they posses.”

He said the demonetisation policy of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be remembered in the history of Indian economy and the country has moved on to a much cleaner, transparent and honest financial system.

Criticising the Congress for observing the day as ‘Black Day’, Rijiju said that the party was nervous post demonetisation and making dramas out of no issues. “The NDA government will spare no body engaged in corruption and soon there will be lot of action against them,” he said.

Rijiju said, during the Congress regime in the country, there was “no coordination” between the government and the people. But after NDA came to power, Prime Minister Modi reduced the gap to a large extent.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, the Minister claimed that whatever works could not be done in the last 71 years in the state, the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) government would do. “As a representative from Arunachal, I am in Delhi to raise your problems. No need to take tension till I am there and all your problems will be resolved,” he emphatically said and assured that Tali in Kurung Kumey district of the state would be connected by road within 2019.

State BJP president Tapir Gao, speaking on the occasion, said that Prime Minister Modi took the decision of demonetisation in the interest of the country and the people. “Congress is observing the day as Black Day because most of the black money in the country are in the possession of Congress leaders,” he alleged adding, demonetisation had improved the economy of the country to a large extent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App