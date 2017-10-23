Congress lodges FIR against BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for calling Gandhi-Nehru ‘trash’

Congress workers being whisked away by police during a demonstration against BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa’s controversial remarks, in front of Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. (Source: PTI) Congress workers being whisked away by police during a demonstration against BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa’s controversial remarks, in front of Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. (Source: PTI)

The Congress party in Assam has lodged an FIR here against BJP Lok Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for allegedly calling Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru “trash” and demanded his immediate arrest. The MP, however, has denied having made any such statement.

According to the Congress party, Tasa – MP from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency – had on Saturday compared Gandhi and Nehru with trash and accused the Congress party of filling the minds of people with such “trash” over the past several decades. Tasa allegedly made the remark at a government function held at Sonari in Charaideu district in upper Assam in which chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal too was present.

“Tasa should be immediately arrested for making such derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru,” APCC secretary Imdad Hussain, who along with APCC general secretary Mukul Sarma had filed the FIR in the Bhangagarh police station here on Sunday. “What is more surprising is that chief minister Sonowal remained silent when MP Tasa made such a derogatory remark against the founding fathers of the nation,” Hussain said.

The Congress party has been staging protests across the state against the BJP MP since Sunday, also demanding Tasa’s resignation from the Lok Sabha. On Monday, two Congress members sustained burn injuries in Moran in Dibrugarh district while burning an effigy of the BJP MP.

Lok Sabha member Tasa, however, has rejected the allegation and said the Congress was trying to distort what he had actually said. “Yes, I did criticize the Congress party during my speech at Sonari on Saturday. But I did not call Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru trash. What I had said was that the Congress party had filled the people’s mind with trash by talking only about Nehru-Gandhi in the past few decades. Moreover, the Gandhi I referred to is not Mahatma Gandhi. Everybody knows who we mean when we say Nehru-Gandhi,” Tasa told The Indian Express on Monday.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App