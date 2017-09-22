Congress locks horns with govt on standing committee

Ghulam Nabi Azad (left) Ghulam Nabi Azad (left)

The standoff between the Congress and the government over allocation of standing committees worsened on Thursday with the main opposition party signalling that it will not accept the chairmanship of the standing committee on science and technology, which the government is learnt to have offered in place of personnel, public grievances, law and justice.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Congress currently has chairmanship of three standing committees — home, personnel, public grievances, law and justice and science and technology. Sources said the government had last month conveyed to the Congress that it will have to leave the chairmanship of one committee as its numbers in the Upper House have come down. The BJP, on the other hand, has increased its strength.

While the Congress initially resisted the proposal, it relented and conveyed to the government in writing that it would keep the chairmanship of home and that of personnel, public grievances, law and justice and give up science and technology. Sources said Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad conveyed the party’s view in a letter to the parliamentary affairs minister.

Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma is the chairman of the committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice. The tussle arose, according to Congress sources, after the government conveyed to the Congress that the party will have to leave the chairmanship of this committee and could head the science and technology panel instead.

The Congress leadership said the government’s offer was a planned move. “Personnel is the committee which has oversight of the CBI and the CVC. Law and Justice looks into appointments of Supreme Court and high court judges,” a source said.

Sources in the Congress said they have learnt that the government has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to go ahead and notify the reconstituted committees.

Sources said Azad conveyed the Congress’s position to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. He also broached the topic with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Congress presumes that the government’s insistence that the main Opposition party should leave the chairmanship of personnel, public grievances, law and justice was because the committee is a “sensitive” one. Besides, the committee is deliberating on electoral reforms.

The panel is exploring “different systems of elections” other than the first-past-the-post system that is followed now.

While Azad could not be contacted, Sharma told The Indian Express, “The government cannot now reach out to the Opposition for any constructive cooperation when they have deliberately embarked on a confrontation mode.”

