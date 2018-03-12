Congress list of 10 leaves out all outgoing MPs, except Singhvi

Congress senior Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express Photo) Congress senior Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express Photo)

Barring senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress denied Rajya Sabha renominations to all its retiring members from states where it expects to win seats. Singhvi will be nominated from West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already pledged her party’s support to him.

The Congress list of 10 candidates Sunday includes veteran journalist Kumar Ketkar from Maharashtra, and former Union minister Naranbhai Ratwa and the party’s familiar television face Amee Yajnik from Gujarat. The other candidates are former Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu from Jharkhand, L Hanumanthaiah, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, former state minister Rajmani Patel from Madhya Pradesh and former MP Porika Balram Naik from Telangana.

The party denied a renomination to former Union minister K Rahman Khan from Karnataka, Satyavrat Chaturvedi from MP, Rajani Patil and Rajeev Shukla from Maharashtra and former state president Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu from Jharkhand.

For the two seats in Gujarat, supporters of state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and Shaktisinh Gohil were lobbying hard. Former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, former minister Rajendra Singh and Sahu were in the race from Jharkhand. The JMM has already announced its decision to support the Congress nominee in Jharkhand.

Besides Chaturvedi, senior leaders such as Suresh Pachauri, former Mahila Congress chief Shobha Oza and State Congress president Arun Yadav were in contention for the seat in MP. Chaturvedi, who is retiring, reportedly had the backing of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress wanted to accommodate one or two seniors in Karnataka, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was reportedly against giving tickets to an outsider in an election year. The party kept caste equations in mind while deciding the nominees. Hanumanthaiah, vice president of Karnataka Congress, is a Dalit writer and poet. He belongs to the Vokkaliga community. Hussain is a Congress spokesperson. The Congress, which has 120 MLAs, can send at least two MPs with 45 votes each.

By fielding a Vokkaliga leader as the third candidate, it has put the JD(S) in a spot. The Congress had earlier turned down JD(S)’s request to back its candidate, businessman B M Farook. The JD(S) will have the difficult choice of backing its own candidate or voting for a Vokkaliga, its main support base.

While the JD(S) is short by 15 votes, the Congress too is short of some votes for the third MP. The party, however, expects to get the support of seven JD(S) rebels and some independents and others. The Congress’s decision to field a candidate in Telangana is surprising as it is in not a position to win a seat. The ruling TRS has the numbers to get all three of its nominees elected. The AIMIM too has announced its decision to back the TRS candidates.

Congress’s 10

Gujarat: Naranbhai Rathwa, Dr Amee Yagnik

Jharkhand: Dhiraj Prasad Sahu

Karnataka: L Hanumanthaiah, Syed Nasser Hussain, G C Chandrasekhar

MP: Rajmani Patel

Maharashtra: Kumar Ketkar

Telangana: Porika Balram Naik

West Bengal: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

