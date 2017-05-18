Congress links searches to Opposition unity for Presidential poll

Congress leader Manish Tiwari. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Congress leader Manish Tiwari. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

The Congress on Wednesday said the searches on premises linked to former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were an attempt by the government to “intimidate the Opposition” before the Presidential elections.

The Opposition party said the raids were a “command performance” by investigating agencies that are at the “beck and call” of the government.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said the raids were not confined to sites linked to Chidambaram’s son. There were raids on premises linked to Lalu Prasad who, he said, had played a “pivotal” role in forging an anti-BJP coalition in the past. “It is an attempt to intimidate the Opposition,” he said.

He said between 1999 and 2004 “Lalu… did play a very important role in trying to bring together all anti-BJP forces. And ultimately because of the efforts of the Congress party, the Congress president and some other Opposition leaders, you did see the UPA coming into existence,” he said.

“So, therefore when there is politics taking place, especially around the question of trying to get a consensus on a candidate for the Presidential election, a nervous government, which does not believe in trying to fight a political strategy with an alternative political strategy, resorts to abusing the instruments of the state to try and intimidate Opposition leaders,” Tewari said at the AICC briefing. He claimed the nervousness was because the government was unable to get its act together for the Presidential election.

He also questioned the timing of the raids, which coincided with the completion of three years of Narendra Modi’s victory.

“If the larger message that the government was trying to send out was that of coercion, intimidation, high-handedness and abuse of authority… May 16 is an appropriate day to send out that message and let the country know that this is going to be the state of play in years to come…. Then I guess the timing itself betrays the intent of the government more than anything else,” Tewari said.

Properties linked to Karti Chidambaram, among others, were searched by the CBI on Tuesday and income tax searches were conducted on premises linked to Lalu Prasad’s family.

“In the past three years, the singular achievement of this government has been to create a climate of fear, of intimidation, which has compelled people, especially from the creative community, to actually install a self-censor in their heads,” Tewari said.

