Congress, Left to bring adjournment motion against violence

The opposition Congress and the Left Front today decided to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly during its forthcoming session against alleged violence in the municipal poll. “We have decided to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly against violence and murder of democracy in the municipal polls. We want a discussion and a reply from the government,” Leader of Opposition Adbul Mannan told reporters.

Seven municipal bodies yesterday went to the poll which was marred by alleged violence and booth-capturing by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Major opposition parties CPI(M), Congress and BJP demanded countermanding of the poll.

The Congress and the Left also decided to boycott an all-party meeting convened by the Assembly Speaker tomorrow, complaining that the Opposition was not being allowed to speak.

“Why will we attend the all party meet? We are not being allowed to speak? Whatever we propose is being outrightly rejected. We have decided to boycott it,” Mannan said.

