Congress-Left stage walkout, West Bengal assembly adjourned sine die

West Bengal assembly. (PTI Photo) West Bengal assembly. (PTI Photo)

The Left Front and Congress members on Monday staged a walk-out in the West Bengal assembly after Speaker refused to admit their no-confidence motion against him and adjourned the session sine die. As soon as the house assembled in the second half, Left front and Congress members wanted to move the no-trust motion against the Speaker.

Watch What Else is Making News

But Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed it on technical ground. Both left front and Congress members then staged walkout. CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty later told reporters that the Speaker adjourned the house on sine die without admitting the motion brought by them and Congress together.

However, BJP members stayed back in the house and were not part of the opposition motion. Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said it is a black day and government was bulldozing their rights.

At the end during thanks giving motion, Education minister Partha Chatterjee criticised the Left and Congress for non-cooperation and said that they attempted to get media attention.