Congress, Left stage walkout over teachers’ recruitment

Opposition Congress and Left Front jointly staged a walkout in West Bengal assembly on Tuesday after the speaker rejected an adjournment motion moved by them seeking discussion on recruitment of teachers in state-run schools through Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) exam.

Alleging non-transparency in the recruitment of teachers through TET, Congress leader Nepal Mahato raised a demand for CBI inquiry into the matter before staging the walkout along with CPI-M.

Shouting slogans, the Congress MLAs led by Nepal Mahato, left the House first. The Left MLAs, led by Sujan Chakraborty followed them.

“We want CBI inquiry into the controversial TET results. We want to the truth to come out,” Chakraborty told reporters outside the house.

A total 72,000 teachers have been recruited through the TET exam out of whom 42,400 are for primary schools.