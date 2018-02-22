Congress, Left Front stage walkout from West Bengal Assembly

The opposition Congress and Left Front staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday after their demand for holding a discussion on the recent attack on media personnel by a right-wing Hindu group was not allowed.

Leader of CPI(M)-led Left Front legislative party Sujan Chakraborty along with Congress and Left Front MLAs demanded a discussion on the attack on media personnel by members of Hindu Sanhati Mancha on February 14. When the discussion was not allowed, MLAs of the Congress and Left Front decided to stage the walkout from the House.

“Why is the state government not allowing us to hold a discussion on such a serious matter? The state police administration had failed to protect the journalists when they were attacked,” Chakraborty said.

Several mediapersons were beaten up on February 14 allegedly by the members of the Hindu Sanhati Mancha at a programme in Kolkata.

The journalists were attacked when they tried to approach a family of 14 members that had apparently converted to Hinduism at the programme at Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata.

