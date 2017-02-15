Congress, Left Front stage walkout from West Bengal Assembly

Congress and the Left Front boycotted the West Bengal Assembly session in protest of the eviction of Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan, who was hospitalised after being injured in the ruckus last week. Congress and the Left Front boycotted the West Bengal Assembly session in protest of the eviction of Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan, who was hospitalised after being injured in the ruckus last week.

Despite its earlier announcement of boycotting the entire budget session, the Congress on Wednesday returned to the West Bengal Assembly, but staged a walkout protesting the eviction of Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan by marshals from the House last week. Congress MLAs along with their Left Front counterparts continued their protest demonstration inside the Assembly against the eviction of Mannan from the House by marshals last week leading to his illness and subsequent hospitalisation.

With posters and placards demanding the Speaker to spell out the reasons behind Mannan’s eviction, Congress members protested for about 20 minutes in the House before staging a walkout along with Left Front members. The Congress Legislature Party had yesterday decided to boycott the entire budget session protesting against the eviction and alleged assault on their leader.

Carrying on with their demonstration outside the House, Congress also organised a ‘March to Assembly’ programme. Leading the march, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of running the state government with the help of the police. “They have killed poor farmers at Bhangor, which showed that the TMC is not with the people,” he said. “But, Congress can’t be cowed down. We are on the streets to counter the violence and terror unleashed by TMC,” the WBPCC chief said.