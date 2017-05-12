Congress, Left Front leaders protest at SDPO office over arrest of supporters

TO PROTEST the arrest of Left Front and Congress supporters, leaders of both parties on Thursday gheraoed the office of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Domkol in Murshidabad district.

On Wednesday, Left and Congress members had jointly taken out a rally in Domkol. As soon as they came face to face with a rally being undertaken by women members of the Trinamool Congress, an altercation broke out between the two groups. Later, after a police complaint — alleging misbehaviour — was lodged by the Trinamool, six Left and Congress workers were arrested.

Demanding their release, workers of both parties staged a protest at the SDPO office and gheraoed it Thursday. The protest was led by CPM’s Domkol MLA Anisur Rahman and Congress MLA Shaoni Singha Roy. CPM’s Lok Sabha MP Badaruddoza Khan was also present.

“At the instruction of the Trinamool Congress, police arrested innocent supporters of Left and Congress. They have done nothing wrong yet they were arrested. We strongly condemn it,” said Rahman. The cars of Rahman and Khan were reportedly vandalised by Trinamool workers after they were returning from the SDPO office.

