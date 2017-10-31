Congress-led UDF to kick off ‘Padayorukkam’ march tomorrow, will protest against CPM, BJP mal-governance

The ‘yatra’ will be led by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and cover 140 constituencies. (Source: File Photo) The ‘yatra’ will be led by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and cover 140 constituencies. (Source: File Photo)

After the BJP’s ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’ and the CPM’s ongoing ‘Jan Jagrata Yatra’, the Congress-led UDF in Kerala is ready with its own version of a protest march. The march, named ‘Padayorukkam’ (battle cry), will kick off on Wednesday from Uppala town in the northern-most Kasaragod district. November 1 is the day the state was formed.

The ‘yatra’, which will be led by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, will target the ‘inefficiencies’ and ‘mal-governance’ of the CPM-led government and the BJP-led Centre. The march will touch all 140 constituencies.

While Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to take over the party reins by then, will address the concluding rally near Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on December 1, former prime minister Manmohan Singh will join the protest march in Kochi on November 17. Several other senior leaders and Chief Ministers like Siddaramaiah and Amarinder Singh will also grace the occasion.

Former defence minister A K Antony will inaugurate the march on Wednesday, which will also see the participation of allies like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). “These (CPM & BJP) governments are only talking and doing nothing. The people are facing problems in every sector. Price rise is a major issue,” PP Thankachan, convenor of the Congress-led UDF, told IndianExpress.com.

Alongside the march, Congress workers are also involved in a campaign to garner 1 crore signatures from people as evidence of public ‘disenchantment’ with the state and the Centre.

The ‘Padayorukkam’ march follows protracted negotiations and weeks of debate over the final list of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which was finalised earlier this week. There was intense lobbying by the two factions led by Chennithala and former CM Oomen Chandy for their close aides to get representation in the body. The 304-member KPCC is set to play an active role in the election of Gandhi as the party chief. The Congress high command leadership also has to appoint a new state president soon.

The march is seen by many as an attempt by the Congress to stamp its authority over the state’s political space at a time when some senior leaders of the party have been embroiled in the solar scandal. Chandy and several ministers in the previous cabinet are facing vigilance inquiry, ordered by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

However, Thankachan said the charges were false. “We don’t see them as accused. The charges are fake and politically motivated. The allegations have been made to create problems for our leaders,” he said.

VD Satheeshan, the Congress MLA from Paravur and KPCC vice-president, said the party would ensure that those with criminal backgrounds would not be part of the protest march or garland its leaders. The statement comes after CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan faced flak when he was seen travelling in a Mini Cooper car in Koduvally that belonged to an accused in a gold smuggling case.

