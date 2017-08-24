Congress-led UDF opposition members boycotts Kerala assembly proceedings, demand K K Shylaja’s resignation

Opposition members, who came with banners and placards, squatted in the well of the House, raised slogans and did not participate in the question hour. (File) Opposition members, who came with banners and placards, squatted in the well of the House, raised slogans and did not participate in the question hour. (File)

The opposition Congress-led UDF members boycotted the assembly proceedings for the fourth consecutive and final day of sitting on Thursday demanding resignation of Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shylaja for alleged ‘nepotism and misuse of power’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while replying to a notice for an adjournment motion on the adverse remark made by High Court against Shylaja, asserted that there was no need for the minister to resign as she had not done anything illegal.

The government had already moved the High Court to expunge the remark against the minister. “I do not want to go more into the case as it is pending before the court”, Vijayan said.

“There is no need for the minister to resign on the basis of remark made by the court in a case in which the minister was not a respondent”, Vijayan said.

Opposition members, who came with banners and placards, squatted in the well of the House, raised slogans and did not participate in the question hour.

They brought to the notice of the speaker the sit-in dharna at the portal of the assembly hall by the UDF MLAs V P Sajeendran, N Shamsuddin, Roji M John, Eldose Kunnappally and T V Ibrahim in support of their demand for the resignation of the minister.

Opposition alleged that the Minister had misused power to select one of the partymen in the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights and ‘messed up’ admission process in self-financing medical colleges in the state for the current academic year.

UDF sources said that the sit-in dharan would end with the House adjourns sine die.

After the reply of Chief Minister, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused leave for the motion and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that it was difficult for them to cooperate with the proceedings with Shylaja continued as minister and trooped out of the House.

“Even after severe criticism against the government and the minister by the High Court in the case connected with medical admissions, Shylaja was clinging to power,” Chennithala alleged.

The health minister was under attack over strictures passed against her by the court while quashing the appointment of two members, including a CPI-M leader, to the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child rights.

Meanwhile, Kerala Lokayukta today ordered a probe into the allegations of nepotism and misuse of power in the selection of member to Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Lokayukta passed the order in a petition filed Ramesh Chennithala, officials at the Opposition leader’s office said.

Lokayukta has also directed the minister to submit all files before September 14.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App