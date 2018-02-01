Congress leads in Alwar and Ajmer, moves ahead in Mandalgarh

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The Congress was maintaining a significant lead in Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary seats in Rajasthan and it moved ahead in Mandalgarh assembly seat where the BJP was leading initially, as per trends available in the counting of votes for the bypolls.

In Alwar, Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav was leading by 39,826 votes over his nearest rival, Jaswant Yadav from the BJP, after 15 rounds of counting. Yadav had garnered 1,63,489 votes. Follow LIVE Updates

In Ajmer, Congress’ Raghu Sharma was maintaining a lead of 23,882 votes over BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Lamba. In Mandalgarh, where the BJP was maintaining a lead in the beginning, Congress’ Vivek Dhakad moved ahead with a lead of 1,146 votes

After 11 rounds of counting, he received 42,201 votes while BJP candidate Shakti Singh Hada got 40,555 votes. Congress dissident Gopal Malviya, who was running as an independent, garnered 22,310 votes.

The BJP had won all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2014 general elections. The party, which wrested power from the Congress in 2013 in Rajasthan, had 161 MLAs in the House of 200. It had strategised raising the tally of seats to 180 in the assembly polls due this year end.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App