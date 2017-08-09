Congress leaders to undertake ‘Sankalp Yatra’ against Centre, state today

Congress leaders across the state have been asked to undertake a “Sankalp Yatra”, protest march against the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state on Wednesday, as well as organise events to take a pledge to save the “democratic and secular structure” of the country.

Leaders have also been asked to raise issues ranging from the farm loan waiver to the Goods and Services Tax recently introduced by Centre, during the protest.

While state party president Raj Babbar is likely to take part in the protest at Meerut, other senior leaders have been asked to stage protests at the district headquarters. August 9 is marked as ‘Kranti Diwas’, and party leaders said that this year would be the 75th anniversary of the ‘Bharat Chhodo Andolan’ of the freedom struggle.

During the protest, Congress plans to raise the present farm loan waiver as a “fake announcement”, “government apathy” towards “increasing unemployment”, GST that has brought about “price rise”, and questions on why certain companies have been kept out of GST and inflation. It has also alleged that 12 per cent tax on khadi in the country of Gandhi reflects the “dictatorship” of the present government.

“The agitation will be organised in every district,” said Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh.

