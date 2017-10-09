Congress leaders hold parallel rallies in Haryana

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a rally in Balu village of Kaithal district Sunday. (Express Photo) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a rally in Balu village of Kaithal district Sunday. (Express Photo)

Senior Congress leaders in Haryana again held parallel functions and rallies Sunday. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda held a Dalit panchayat at an Ambala village while Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry, accompanied by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ashok Tanwar, organised ‘Haryana Bachao-BJP Bhagao’ rally at Narnaund town of Hisar district. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a rally at Balu village of Kaithal district.

Addressing the Dalit panchayat at Saha village of Amabala district, Hooda said the previous Congress government in the state had provided free uniforms to 20 lakh children, free education material to Dalit students. “Not only this, we had even increased the scholarships provided to Dalit students by up to four times as we felt that while learning was incentive enough, scholarships ensured that children did not have to drop out of school for financial reasons,” said Hooda.

Alleging a “sorry state of affairs,” the former chief minister said the BJP government had put brakes on such welfare schemes for the poorest sections of the society.

