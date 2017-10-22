Congress leaders back Mersal, ask BJP not to ‘interfere’

Mersal, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, was released recently. Mersal, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, was released recently.

A day after Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan sought removal of certain dialogues that portray “untruths” about GST from ‘Mersal’, and Tamil Nadu BJP claimed that the Tamil film “falsely criticised” the Centre’s flagship Digital India and GST initiatives, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the BJP for seeking cuts in the film. “Mr. Modi, cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language. Don’t try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal,” Rahul tweeted.

Mersal, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, was released recently. Tamil Nadu BJP has strongly objected to dialogues in the film that ostensibly question the Goods and Services Tax, with state BJP leader H Raja Saturday claiming that the film exposes actor Vijay’s “hatred” for PM Narendra Modi. In multiple tweets Saturday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “Notice to film makers: Law is coming, you can only make documentaries praising government’s policies…. BJP demands deletion of dialogues in ‘Mersal.’ Imagine the consequences if ‘Parasakthi’ was released today.”

Parasakthi, a 1952 film starring Sivaji Ganesan, is seen as one of the most controversial films in Tamil cinema with its portrayal of Brahmins and Hindu customs and practices, and espousing reformist and egalitarian ideals. The dialogues were written by M Karunanidhi, the DMK chief who was then a budding leader in the party and a screenwriter.

Replying to Chidambaram’s tweet, H Raja, a BJP national secretary, said if Parasakthi was to release today, people would not allow the government to run temples by quoting a popular dialogue from it, PTI reported from Chennai. Raja was reiterating the stand of BJP and other right-wing outfits that the government should stop administering temples and hand them over to devotees.

Soundrajan, who has been opposing references to GST in the film, tweeted, “MERSAL ridicules Dedicated Doctors disheartened/ambulance drivers shown corrupt/doctors should take 5rupees while the actor gets crores??” Sarath Kumar, actor and chief of political outfit AISMK, tweeted, “A film which is CERTIFIED by censor board cannot be questioned. If questionable, why censor board at all?#Mersel.” Actor Kamal Haasan posted on the microblogging site, “Mersal was certified. Don’t re-censor it. Counter criticism with logical response. Don’t silence critics. India will shine when it speaks.”

Retweeting Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Remember: @INCIndia stands for freedom of expression, in or out of power. Creative freedom is only safe in the hands of those who value it. The film’s production house Saturday said that if needed, it would delete scenes that have caused “misunderstanding”.

— With PTI inputs

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App