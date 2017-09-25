Congress leader shot dead in MP; village sarpanch among 12 booked

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A local Congress leader was shot dead and his son critically injured by assailants at a village near at Datia, a police official said on Monday. Police suspect political rivalry led to the fatal attack on Kailash Singh last night. The armed assailants, numbering about a dozen, fired at the 50-year-old politician outside his home in village Ruhera under Deepar Police Station area and fled, said Mayank Awasthi, District Superintendent of Police.

Singh died on the spot, while his son Kuldeep, who was with him at the time of the incident, suffered gunshot injuries and was referred to Gwalior for treatment, he added.

Singh was the district vice-president of farmer wing of the Congress.

Awasthi said it seems old political rivalry between Singh and his opponents, which surfaced during the last village panchayat elections, resulted in the assault.

Police have booked 12 people, including village sarpanch Janak Singh for the attack and slapped murder and attempt to murder charges on them, the SP said.

Further investigations are underway, Awasthi said, adding police teams have raided several places in search of the absconding accused.

