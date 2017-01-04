Congress leader questions activities of banknotes printer in India

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy. PTI photo Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy. PTI photo

Alleging that attempts were made by the Centre to involve a UK based company, ‘reportedly blacklisted’ in printing plastic notes, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order a probe into the matter.In a letter to Modi,the Congress leader said “there was a serious issue with regard to attempts by the union Government to involve the company to work in tandem with the Centre in expanding its operations in India and printing plastic notes.”Though the matter was raised in public, there has been no response from the Centre and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had reportedly stated that his ministry was no way connected with the company, he said.

“The documents clearly show that the company has been working in India as part of the Make in India initiative and has been collaborating with the department of Commerce’,Chandy told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram while giving details of the letter.”How a company reportedly blacklisted is able to establish an office in India and work closely with the Union Commerce Department, Government of India, is suspicious,” he said. Chandy raised seven points on the matter, including whether any financial transactions or collaboration had existed between the union Government and the company and sought a probe on it.

Congress leader and AICC representative K V Thangkabalu, state coordinator for taking up agitation connected with demonetisation, said the Congress leadership would take up this issue in the national level. Chandy had raised the matter on December 31 while speaking to reporters in Kochi.