A large number of people attended his funeral which was held later in the day. (File) A large number of people attended his funeral which was held later in the day. (File)

Congress leader and former vice-president of Devlali Cantonment Board Prabhakarpant Ojharkar passed away on Nashik this morning at his residence following a heart-attack, family sources said. He was 88. Ojharkar was vice-president of Devlali Cantonment Board for 22 years.

A large number of people attended his funeral which was held later in the day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App