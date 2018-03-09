Congress leader Patangrao Kadam passes away

Congress leader Patangrao Kadam passed away in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on Friday night. Kadam was on ventilator for the last three days. The 72-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital due to renal complications. His health condition had been poor for last three months. On Monday, the former Maharashtra Forest Minister was shifted on ventilator support due to kidney dysfunction.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

