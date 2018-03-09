Latest News
  • Congress leader Patangrao Kadam passes away

Congress leader Patangrao Kadam passes away

On Monday, former Forest Minister of Maharashtra Patangrao Kadam was shifted on ventilator support due to kidney dysfunction. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2018 10:48 pm
Related News

Congress leader Patangrao Kadam passed away in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on Friday night. Kadam was on ventilator for the last three days.  The 72-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital due to renal complications. His health condition had been poor for last three months. On Monday, the former Maharashtra Forest Minister was shifted on ventilator support due to kidney dysfunction.

 

(With inputs from Express News Service)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. A
    ashok
    Mar 10, 2018 at 12:01 am
    RIP. Made a notable contribution in the field of private education.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 09: Latest News